The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 4,650 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,916.88 ($51.17).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,869.25 ($50.55) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,615.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,507.61. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

