The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $144,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 28,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $404.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

