The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.29. 104,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The company has a market cap of $426.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.60 and a 200 day moving average of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.