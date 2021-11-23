The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

