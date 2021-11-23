The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $1,081,162.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $307.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

