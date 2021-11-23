The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

