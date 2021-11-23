The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 71.5% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00009591 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $5.50 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00336591 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.47 or 0.00673002 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

