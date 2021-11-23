The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

