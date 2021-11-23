The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 99,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

NYSE DIS opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.