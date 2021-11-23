The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WEGRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

