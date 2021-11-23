Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRX opened at $17.65 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

