TheStreet Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to C+

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $520.85 million, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

