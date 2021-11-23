Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

