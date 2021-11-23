Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,328 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 53,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,218. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

