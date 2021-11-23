Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. 261,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,449,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

