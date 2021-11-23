Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 184.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 837,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,330,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

