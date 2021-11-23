Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $118.59. 228,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.07 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

