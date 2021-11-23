Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.52 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,349 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,377. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

