Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,835 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,064 shares of company stock worth $109,290,711 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

SCHW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

