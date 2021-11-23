ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $754,236.24 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $754,236.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $983,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

Shares of TDUP opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

