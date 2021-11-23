Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

