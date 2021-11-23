Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Renasant were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

