Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,312 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.28% of Tutor Perini worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TPC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $717.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.