Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,456 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 85,790.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 24.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.