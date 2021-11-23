Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 59,382 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Solar were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

