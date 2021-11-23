Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 732 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $23,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

