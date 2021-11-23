Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 920 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

