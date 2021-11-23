Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. 28,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,562. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

