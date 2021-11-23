Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$11,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,031,586.75.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$111.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$84.61 and a 12 month high of C$113.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.24.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5007953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

