TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.53. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.3207095 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

