TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,163 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

