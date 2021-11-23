Treat DAO Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.00 or 0.07304593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,814.19 or 0.99976918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

