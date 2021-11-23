Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Shares of TMICY opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.