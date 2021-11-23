Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 17820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 101.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

