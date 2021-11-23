Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 17820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55.
About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
