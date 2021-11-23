Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $110.49 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 13.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $110,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

