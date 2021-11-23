Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 415 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren comprises about 2.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,116. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

