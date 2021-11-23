Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

TGI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 12,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,625. Triumph Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

