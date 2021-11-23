TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. TrueBlue has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

