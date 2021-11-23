Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading Down 11.1%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKHVY. HSBC upgraded Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

