Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

