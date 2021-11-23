Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

TWO remained flat at $$6.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,780. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

