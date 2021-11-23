UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,884 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

