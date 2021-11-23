UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 88,722 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 725,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

CLOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

