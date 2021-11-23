UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of NOW worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.