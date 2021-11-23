UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.