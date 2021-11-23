UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,728 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,728 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

