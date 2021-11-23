UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Senseonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 151.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 221.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,745 shares of company stock worth $1,202,807 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SENS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

