Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

