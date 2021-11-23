Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 92,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.