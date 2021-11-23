uPlexa Market Capitalization Achieves $470,372.25 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $470,372.25 and approximately $427.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

